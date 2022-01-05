Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CBRE Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.12.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $2,525,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $16,443,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 892,267 shares of company stock worth $41,630,191. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

