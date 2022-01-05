Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 441,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,814,000 after purchasing an additional 45,297 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.13. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

