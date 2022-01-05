Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,909 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,697,000 after buying an additional 192,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,507,000 after buying an additional 728,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,389,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,290,000 after buying an additional 273,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after buying an additional 342,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,224,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,263,000 after buying an additional 220,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.28. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.36.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

