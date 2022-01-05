Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 909 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 15.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.82.

NYSE WELL opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.60. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

