Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $204.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Regal Rexnord traded as high as $175.27 and last traded at $175.04, with a volume of 674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.79.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.23.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Corp will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

