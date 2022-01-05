Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 431 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,275,000 after acquiring an additional 794,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 783,284 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after acquiring an additional 775,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $79.72. 164,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,721,008. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

