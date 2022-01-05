Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.28. 22,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,058,887. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

