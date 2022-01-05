Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $305,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 61,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GE traded up $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,429,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

