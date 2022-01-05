Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,860,000 after purchasing an additional 89,363 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,747 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.18. The stock had a trading volume of 243,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,437,935. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.94. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $69.87.

