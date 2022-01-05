Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 864 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $27,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.04. 17,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,152. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.58. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $108.02.

