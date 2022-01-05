Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06. Renasant has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Renasant by 81.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Renasant by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Renasant by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 21.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

