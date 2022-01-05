RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RNXT. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RenovoRx stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. RenovoRx has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenovoRx will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

