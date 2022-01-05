Research Analysts Set Expectations for Biomerica, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biomerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Biomerica stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of -0.69. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 64.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRA. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. Fore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

