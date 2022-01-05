Research Analysts Set Expectations for Inotiv, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Inotiv in a research note issued on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Inotiv in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inotiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of Inotiv stock opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. Inotiv has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

In related news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Inotiv by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

