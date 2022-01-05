ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

RMD stock opened at $253.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.65 and its 200 day moving average is $265.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $2,046,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total transaction of $321,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,191 shares of company stock valued at $13,056,063 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $14,218,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 56.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 41.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

