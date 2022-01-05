Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 1,121 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $2.895 per share. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.