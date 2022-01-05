Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 392 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 405.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,004.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $69.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average is $65.80.

