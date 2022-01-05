Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys New Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 203,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. YCG LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 189,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 31.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,534,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,983,000 after buying an additional 33,638 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $386.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.34.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

