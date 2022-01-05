Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $363,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 27.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62.

