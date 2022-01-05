Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OIH. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $205.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.38 and a 200-day moving average of $197.74. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $156.89 and a 12 month high of $248.09.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.