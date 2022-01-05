Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $2.895 per share. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

