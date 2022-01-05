Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM stock opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

