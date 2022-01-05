Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 2,987 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,390,034 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,002.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,761,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,132 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $119,878,000. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,814,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,289 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,973,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,098,000 after purchasing an additional 902,550 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.