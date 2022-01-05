Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 392 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 165,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $241,000.

Shares of FHLC opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.80. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $69.27.

