Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 434 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,689,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 4.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 424,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 33.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,743,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TREE. Truist decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $126.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.52. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 147.49 and a beta of 1.52.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

