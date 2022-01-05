Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.02 Million Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Washington Federal by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3,078.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

WAFD opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Washington Federal’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAFD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

