Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 245 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.88. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.