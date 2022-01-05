Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,215 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAA. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

