Reviewing Northgate (OTCMKTS:NGTEF) & Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Northgate (OTCMKTS:NGTEF) and Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Northgate and Bankinter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northgate 0 0 0 0 N/A Bankinter 2 6 1 0 1.89

Bankinter has a consensus target price of $5.06, indicating a potential downside of 1.75%. Given Bankinter’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bankinter is more favorable than Northgate.

Risk & Volatility

Northgate has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankinter has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northgate and Bankinter’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northgate $863.72 million 0.83 N/A N/A N/A Bankinter $2.15 billion 2.15 $362.25 million N/A N/A

Bankinter has higher revenue and earnings than Northgate.

Profitability

This table compares Northgate and Bankinter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northgate N/A N/A N/A Bankinter 69.53% 6.75% 0.34%

Summary

Bankinter beats Northgate on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northgate Company Profile

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 53,000 vehicles from 77 locations in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 40,000 vehicles from 24 locations in Spain. It serves construction and distribution, manufacturing and engineering, and business service industries, as well as local authorities, public utilities, and retailers and wholesalers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Darlington, the United Kingdom.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

