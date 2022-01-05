ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) in the last few weeks:

1/4/2022 – ReWalk Robotics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

1/1/2022 – ReWalk Robotics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/22/2021 – ReWalk Robotics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

12/21/2021 – ReWalk Robotics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/14/2021 – ReWalk Robotics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

12/11/2021 – ReWalk Robotics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2021 – ReWalk Robotics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

12/4/2021 – ReWalk Robotics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – ReWalk Robotics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – ReWalk Robotics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – ReWalk Robotics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – ReWalk Robotics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – ReWalk Robotics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.99. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 198.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWLK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 976,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 333,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

