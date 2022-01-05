River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.89 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.05.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

