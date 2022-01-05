River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $2.08 Million Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,426 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,943 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 215,309 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,120,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,923.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,924 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 398,223 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,923 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 807.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 161,585 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 143,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TRIP stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.24.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.