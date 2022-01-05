River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 10,120 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,034 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 15,698 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $502.28 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $467.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $473.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.