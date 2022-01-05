River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE WY opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

