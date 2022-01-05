RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

RFM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.12. 57,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,299. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

