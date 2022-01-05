Robert W. Baird Downgrades Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) to Neutral

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $72.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.12.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $68.01.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

