Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.69.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. Roblox has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 32,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $4,346,737.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 557,525 shares of company stock valued at $59,442,957.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.