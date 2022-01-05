Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other brokerages have also commented on RKT. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.65.
Shares of RKT stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 4,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
