Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RKT. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.65.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 4,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

