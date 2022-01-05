RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 966.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RKFL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 91,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,189. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc operates as a crypto payments company. The firm provides check-out payment options using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies along with consumer privacy protection solutions to eCommerce stores and merchants and their customers. Its check-out systems are designed to enhance customers’ data protection, enabling consumers to pay for goods and services using cryptocurrencies or by direct transfers from their bank accounts without exposing spending credentials such as credit card data.

