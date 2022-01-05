Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned 0.47% of Rogers worth $16,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Rogers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Rogers by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Rogers by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.20.

ROG opened at $273.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.14. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $274.14.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

