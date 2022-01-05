Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 420 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 471 price objective on Rogers in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 383.92.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

