Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 449.1% during the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after buying an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,395,000 after buying an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Roku by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

ROKU traded down $12.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.32. The company had a trading volume of 68,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,954. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 102.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.91 and a 200-day moving average of $327.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.23 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.14.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,541 shares of company stock worth $112,137,123 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

