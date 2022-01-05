Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Rollins by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,385 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Rollins by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 559,397 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,881,000 after purchasing an additional 505,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rollins by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,444,000 after purchasing an additional 447,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,646,000. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $41.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

