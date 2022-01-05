Rossmore Private Capital Buys 105 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.94. 5,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,286. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.06. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.82 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

