Rossmore Private Capital Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rossmore Private Capital cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,228 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.15. 67,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,311. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.61. The company has a market capitalization of $261.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.