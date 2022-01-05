Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 1,540 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.06.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,795. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.25 and a 200 day moving average of $285.67.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.