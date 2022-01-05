Rossmore Private Capital Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.1% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.86. 28,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,810,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

