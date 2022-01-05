Rossmore Private Capital Sells 749 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 57.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 32,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $1,332,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 24,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.75. 12,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,632. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $253.50. The stock has a market cap of $162.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

