Rossmore Private Capital Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rossmore Private Capital cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.5% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $5.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.84. 345,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,906,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.77 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

