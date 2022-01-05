Roth CH Acquisition V Co’s Quiet Period To End on January 10th (NASDAQ:ROCLU)

Roth CH Acquisition V’s (NASDAQ:ROCLU) quiet period will end on Monday, January 10th. Roth CH Acquisition V had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 1st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ ROCLU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Roth CH Acquisition V has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

